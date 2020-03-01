|
Paul George
April. 19, 1926 - Feb. 27, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Paul George, 93, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Grand Emerald Place in South Bend. Paul was born to Tony and Nazira George (originally “el Helou”) in the Lebanese community of Michigan City. His parents were Lebanese immigrants, and he grew up speaking Arabic and English. Paul is preceded in death by Maureen (Wiegand) George, his wife of 63 years, and his four siblings, Peter, Rose, Mary, and Julia. He is survived by his seven children, Tony (Mavic), Mark, Tom (Cathleen), Lisa, Matthew, David, and Aaron (Karen). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica, Alex, Pamela, Vincent, Claire, Paul, Noah, and Zachary.
Paul graduated from Michigan City Elston High School in 1944. He attended the Art Institute of Chicago and was a talented sculptor and painter. He enjoyed sharing his artwork with friends and relatives and was proud to have constructed his family's home on Petro Drive in Mishawaka. He worked for many years as a draftsman/designer at Ball Band/Uniroyal in Mishawaka and later as a quality control inspector in the RV industry for Prairie Schooner and Miller Structures in Elkhart.
Paul was a devout Catholic and attended daily Mass well into his 90s at St. Joseph Church in Mishawaka. He regularly prayed the Rosary and was a member of the Legion of Mary. He was proud of his Naval service during World War II, his small part in the great struggle to end totalitarian rule. In later years, he came to see war as increasingly futile and advocated for global peace, consistent with the teaching of all recent popes.
Paul was an accomplished table tennis player, winning multiple tournaments. He volunteer-coached for the decorated juniors program at the South Bend Table Tennis Club in the 1990s and early-2000s. He also contributed multiple artworks to the South Bend Club for no fee, including T-shirt and tournament poster designs and murals at the former Club location.
A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:30 am on Friday, March 6, at St. Joseph Church in Mishawaka. Paul's son, Fr. Mark George, SJ, will preside. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020