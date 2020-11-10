Paul Goldberg
Sept. 21, 1928 - Nov. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul Goldberg, 92, died peacefully on Saturday, November 7, in his home with his son at his side.
Paul was born on September 21, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana, the middle son of the late Abraham and Bernice Goldberg.
Paul graduated from Central High School and attended Indiana University, studying graphic design. He was a proud Veteran of the Korean War where he was on the boxing team. He worked at Bendix for a number of years until his retirement. Paul was a competitive golfer and introduced his children to the love of the game. He was a master wood worker and created sleds, cradles and other projects. Paul was also an avid stamp collector, and a member of a stamp collecting club that gave him a lot of joy. He was most happy being in his “man cave” in the basement: doing crossword puzzles, watching cooking shows, eating chocolate, reading and listening to jazz.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ricci Simcox Goldberg; and brothers, Irvin (Dory) and Bernard. He is survived by his son, Bart Goldberg of Chicago; and stepchildren, Tony Ricci of Edwardsburg, MI, Kathleen Ricci of Madison, WI, Melissa Basney of Carmel, IN/Ft. Myers, FL, and Dino Ricci of St. Petersburg, FL. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Ryan Ricci, Max Ricci, Katie Davis, Claire Riddiough, Chelli Riddiough, Ross Ricci, and Anthony Ricci; as well as five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to Paul's next-door neighbors, Kevin and Veronica Howard, for their many years of attention and kindness.
Due to Covid-19 and the effort to keep everyone safe, the burial and service was held privately, outdoors and socially distanced. The service was streamed by McGann Hay Funeral Home.
Paul was a member of the Hebrew Orthodox Congregation. Donations in his name may be made to Hebrew Orthodox Congregation, 3207 S. High Street, South Bend, IN 46614.
To send private condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com
.