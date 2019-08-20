|
Paul Goodman Inwood
Sept. 13, 1955 - June 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul Goodman Inwood, 63, died while waiting for a liver transplant on June 29, 2019.
Paul was born to David and Kathryn (Goodman) Inwood in South Bend, the second of four children: Patricia Inwood Krol (Dr. John Krol), Mary Inwood Krusniak (Michael Krusniak), and John Inwood (Vicky Kroop Inwood). He married Pamela Collins Betts in 2012. In addition to his wife and siblings, Paul was survived by five nephews, 3 nieces, and one grand-nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Paul was a hospital pharmacist for 37 years at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka before retiring. He attended Marion High School and was a proud graduate of the Purdue School of Pharmacy. He worked for the family business, Inwood's Department Store in South Bend, during summers and breaks from school.
Paul always described himself as a scientist but he was truly a renaissance man. In 8th grade he won the city-wide South Bend science competition. During college he began a series of avocations, many of which he continued until recently.
They included world travel, downhill skiing, ballroom dancing, scuba diving, trap and skeet shooting, competitive archery and pistol shooting. He had a passion for growing figs, cactus and orchids. He learned to play the flute, collected cowboy boots, hats, guns, hand-made shoes and cool socks. He was an avid collector of antiques and fossils, and late in life discovered a love of camping. He wore a special silver cross necklace at all times, including at his death.
Paul Goodman Inwood was a kind, loving and generous man. He will be missed. The family will hold private services at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019