Paul Guin

Paul Guin Obituary
Paul Guin

Oct. 8, 1952 - June 5, 2019

WAKARUSA, IN - Paul Douglas Guin, 66, of Wakarusa, died 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1952 in South Bend to Lester W. Guin & Pauline Neighbors. On June 3, 1989, he married JoAnn (Hunsberger) Guin.

Surviving are his wife, JoAnn of Wakarusa, mother, Pauline Neighbors of South Bend, son, Keary Guin of Terre Haute & brother, Kelly M. (Shirley A.) of Mishawaka.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Paul was a 1970 graduate of Mishawaka High School. He worked as an automotive parts manager. Paul was a White Sox fan and fishing was his passion.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa. Funeral services will be private. Pastor Ruben Chupp will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 8, 2019
