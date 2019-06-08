|
Paul Guin
Oct. 8, 1952 - June 5, 2019
WAKARUSA, IN - Paul Douglas Guin, 66, of Wakarusa, died 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1952 in South Bend to Lester W. Guin & Pauline Neighbors. On June 3, 1989, he married JoAnn (Hunsberger) Guin.
Surviving are his wife, JoAnn of Wakarusa, mother, Pauline Neighbors of South Bend, son, Keary Guin of Terre Haute & brother, Kelly M. (Shirley A.) of Mishawaka.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Paul was a 1970 graduate of Mishawaka High School. He worked as an automotive parts manager. Paul was a White Sox fan and fishing was his passion.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa. Funeral services will be private. Pastor Ruben Chupp will officiate.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 8, 2019