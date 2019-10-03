|
Paul Herbert Straub
June 18, 1929 - Oct. 1, 2019
SISTER LAKES, MI - Paul Herbert Straub, 90, of Sister Lakes, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Dowagiac First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe, Dowagiac with Pastor Christopher Momany officiating. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 A.M until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church.
Paul was born June 18, 1929, in Frackville, PA, to Paul Frederick and Dorothy (Dresher) Straub. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, with his service in Germany, in the procurement and training of Army Dogs, for sentry and guard duty in the Army during wartime.
On June 29, 1957, he married Adele Nagy at the Magyar United Church of Christ, in Elyria, OH, after which they lived in Chicago for 17 years, where he was a construction worker. The family moved to Michigan's Sister Lakes (Cable Lake) area in 1974. Here he worked as sales manager for Henry's Toyota and Ashley Ford in Benton Harbor where he got the nick name “Tall Paul”. After retirement, his interest turned to wood working, building benches and other wood country items, with which he participated in various craft shows.
Paul loved good things to eat, antiquing, his flowers and his lawn (“nicest grass on Cable Lake”). He was an avowed Calvinist, a staunch Republican, and fiercely patriotic. Paul was an avid Notre Dame, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and Dowagiac Chieftains fan.
He was a long time member of the Dowagiac First United Methodist Church, the previous Boulevard Lodge, AF&AM, Chicago, West Englewood Home Lodge 1074, and 32° Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Chicago, the Cass County Republican Centurions, and the Chicago Vicinity Laborers Union.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Adele; daughter, Sheelagh (Shawn Brueshaber) Straub of Kalamazoo; sister, Nancy (Jack) Elchisak of Webster, New York; nieces, Evelyn Ardnt of Elyria, OH, Nancy (Larry) Gray of Sun City, AZ, Holly Straub of Vermillion, SD, Allison (Bill) MaLoney of Danville, PA, and Nancy Malone of Argyle, TX; nephews, Thomas (Carole) Bakos of North Ridgeville, OH and Kenneth Bakos of Elyria, OH, and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Dorothy Straub and brother, Donald Straub all of whom were from Riverside PA.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019