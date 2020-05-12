Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Higginson



April 4, 1942 - May 9, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Services will be livestreamed on Wed., May 13, 2020, beginning at 1:30 pm. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date for all family and friends. Visit Cruz Family Funeral Home's website for the full obit and link for services.





