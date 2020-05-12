Paul Higginson
1942 - 2020
Paul Higginson

April 4, 1942 - May 9, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Services will be livestreamed on Wed., May 13, 2020, beginning at 1:30 pm. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date for all family and friends. Visit Cruz Family Funeral Home's website for the full obit and link for services.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Service
01:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
574-674-8460
