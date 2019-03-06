Paul J. Leeser



Feb. 23, 1925 - March 3, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul J. Leeser, 94, departed this earth on Sunday, March 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Potosi, Wisconsin on Feb. 23, 1925.



His parents were Christine and Claude Leeser. They are deceased along with a brother, Omer Leeser, and a sister, Maxine Blue. Two sisters, Zita Reuter and Mary Esser still live in Wisconsin.



In 1948 he married Leone M. Loop in Madison, WI. They were married for 67 years and she preceded him in death in 2015. She was a wonderful wife and mother.



He is survived by his loving family: one son, Paul J. Leeser Jr. (Linda, K.) of Panama City Beach, FL; three daughters, Cynthia J. Leeser of South Bend, IN, Andrea M. Baele (Henry R. M.D.) of Highland Heights, Ohio, and Rebecca K. Langton (Bruce G.) of Granger, IN; grandchildren: Ryan Leeser (Jeanette), Corey Leeser, Sarah Leeser, Bradly Van Oosterum (Ashley), Jennifer Baele, Alex Baele, Shawna Langton (deceased), Brett Langton, and Rory Langton (Elizabeth); and great-grandchildren, Riley Leeser, Lexi Leeser, Carter Van Oosterum, Colin Van Oosterum, Mason Langton, Lilianna Valenti, and Maddox Valenti.



After graduation from high school in 1942, he went to Allied School of Mechanical Trades in Chicago, taking Tool and Die Making. He then worked in Chicago until being drafted in 1943.



Paul was a World War II Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant Radar Bombardier on board a B-24 Liberator Bomber. He was Honorably Discharged in 1945, then received a B.S. in Engineering from Wisconsin State College, Platteville. Paul retired from Bendix Corporation after 35 years of service.



Paul had a true passion for life as he exemplified tremendous courage and strength throughout his lifetime. His hobbies included construction, yard caring, and gardening. In retirement his hobby was building computers.



Paul's life was devoted to his wonderful family. We thank you for the attributes of generosity, love, and laughter. We love you forever and may you rest in peace.



In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to: St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545, (574) 255-4726.



In accordance with Paul's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.



Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is entrusted with his arrangements.



The family would like to thank the doctors and medical staff of Elkhart General Hospital for their outstanding compassionate care during this difficult time.



Online condolences may be sent at www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary