Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Paul Joseph Schutz


1947 - 2019
Paul Joseph Schutz Obituary
Paul Joseph Schutz

Dec. 22, 1947 - July 5, 2019

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Paul Joseph Schutz, 71, of North Street, Cassopolis, Michigan, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born in Gary, Indiana to Hubert and Alvera ( Bache) Schutz both of whom preceded him in death along with his brother, Thomas Schutz. Paul was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War where he was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his honorable service. He was employed by Martins Supermarkets for 35 years. He is survived by his sister, Ann (Richard) Voorde of Mishawaka and his niece and nephew, Mary Jo Manly and David Voorde. There will be a Memorial Visitation held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana between 3:00pm and 4:00pm on Monday, July 15. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. Post #360, 1307 E. Jefferson, Blvd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 12, 2019
