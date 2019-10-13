|
Paul Kessler
Nov. 5, 1922 - Sept. 25, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - Paul Kessler, of Notre Dame, Indiana, (formerly of Haddonfield, New Jersey) died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was beloved by his family, and was the husband of Clara Glushakow Kessler; father of David N. Kessler (Holly Martin); grandfather of Emma V. Fulce (Derek); brother of Philip Kessler; and brother-in-law of Helen Glushakow. He had many beloved nieces and nephews as well. He was interred at the Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Paul was a kind man who easily made friends. He also had a life-long love of learning. He very much enjoyed talking with people both informally and when leading discussions at, for example, the Great Issues meetings at Holy Cross Village. Paul was born on November 5, 1922, in Brooklyn, New York, to Pauline Lemler Kessler and Benjamin Kessler. He served in Europe in the Army during World War II. He received degrees from the City College of New York, Columbia University in New York, the University of Pennsylvania, and Temple University in Philadelphia. Paul married the former Clara Glushakow in Baltimore on November 25, 1948. Their most recent wedding anniversary was their 70th.
Paul worked for the Department of the Navy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, until his retirement. Or, as he put it, until he “quit.” He also taught Economics and Labor Relations for many years at Drexel University in Philadelphia.
Paul was a member of Temple Beth-El in South Bend, Indiana. He was also a member of the American Legion Tatem-Shields Post #17 in Collingswood, New Jersey.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019