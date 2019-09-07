|
Paul L. Anderson
April 29, 1926 - Sept. 3, 2019
WALKERTON, IN - Paul L. Anderson, age 93, of Walkerton, Indiana made his transition on September 3, 2019 after complications from a recent fall. After graduating from North Liberty High School as Valedictorian he farmed, drove a school bus for North Liberty and Head Start for nearly five decades, and also worked in construction. He was well-respected for his mathematical and mechanical skills. Later he worked for South Bend Community Schools as an aide for the head of the transportation department. Paul married Marilee Ward on July 3, 1949, and they lived in their home on the farm until late in life. Marilee preceded him in death on June 26, 2015, just short of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were very active in the First United Presbyterian Church of Walkerton, including many years working at the church's Thrift Shop. They enjoyed traveling throughout the country in their later years, especially when visiting their children and grandchildren. Paul's children had to have projects for him to work on during these visits as it was well known he couldn't keep still and not work. Paul visited with the entire family, including his new Spanish relatives in June and then again in August with his U.S. family in northern Michigan, where he met his new great-grandson. Paul is survived by his three children, Dr. Christopher Anderson (Dr. Pura Fernandez) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Madrid, Spain, Dr. Craig (Cappi) Anderson of Ames, Iowa, and Dr. Carol Anderson of Traverse City, Michigan. He is also survived by his grandson, Brian (Mikel) Anderson and their daughter, Cami, of Ames, Iowa; and granddaughter, Dr. Caitlin Erdman (Dr. Matt Erdan) of Dorr, Michigan and their son, Malcolm. He is also survived by his good friend, Branson Hiatt and his “adopted” children, James Desits and Christine Boosi. He was also preceded in death by his seven siblings. Private funeral services are planned with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton. The Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019