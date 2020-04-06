|
Paul L. Mrozek
April 17, 1938 - March 30, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Paul Lee Mrozek, age 81, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020 in Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born April 17, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Mary (Ullrey) Mrozek. Paul was married to Margaret Dohs from 1959 until their divorce in 1972. In 2005, he married Sharon Parrish, his partner for thirty-five years until her death in 2013.
Paul thought of himself as “The Old Hippie.” However, many people remember him as “Quite the Unique Individual.”
Paul will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by three children with Margaret, Mary L. Mrozek, Paul W. Mrozek, and Carl M. Mrozek, all of Texas; one sister, Susan Dedi-Norton of Illinois; many cousins; and his longtime home health companion and friend, Angela Jamison of Cassopolis. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife; and “Dog.”
The family will observe a private remembrance. They are especially grateful to the Reverend Norman Tubbs of Chain Lake Missionary Baptist Church of Cassopolis for providing daily phone prayers to Paul at the hospital in his final days.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Paul be made to Ascension Borgess Foundation (borgessfoundation.org/donate-now) to provide support for poor and vulnerable patients to cover healthcare costs, investing in the hospital's supply, equipment, technology, and training and supporting hospital caregivers' needs.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 6, 2020