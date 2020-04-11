|
Paul Leon Lochmondy
Sept. 30, 1950 - April 5, 2020
MARCELLUS, MI - Paul Leon Lochmondy, age 69, of Marcellus, MI passed away at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 30, 1950 in South Bend, IN the son of Joseph and Marie (Kazmierczak) Lochmondy.
Paul enjoyed motor sports, lake life, and spending time with his family.
Paul is preceded in his passing by his parents and siblings, Joseph Lochmondy Jr. and Karen Rustin.
Left to cherish Paul's loving memory are his children, Paul (Lynne) Lochmondy Jr. and Michael Lochmondy; grandchildren, Paul III, Jesse, Cara, Nick, and Addyson Lochmondy; and sisters, Maria Sulentic and Janis Lake.
In accordance with Paul's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a date yet to be decided.
Memorials made in Paul's memory may be directed to the for cancer research. Envelopes are available and may be sent to Hohner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1018, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers, MI 49093, in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 11, 2020