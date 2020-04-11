Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hohner Funeral Home
1004 Arnold St
Three Rivers, MI 49093
(269) 279-5282
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Lochmondy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Leon Lochmondy


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Leon Lochmondy Obituary
Paul Leon Lochmondy

Sept. 30, 1950 - April 5, 2020

MARCELLUS, MI - Paul Leon Lochmondy, age 69, of Marcellus, MI passed away at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 30, 1950 in South Bend, IN the son of Joseph and Marie (Kazmierczak) Lochmondy.

Paul enjoyed motor sports, lake life, and spending time with his family.

Paul is preceded in his passing by his parents and siblings, Joseph Lochmondy Jr. and Karen Rustin.

Left to cherish Paul's loving memory are his children, Paul (Lynne) Lochmondy Jr. and Michael Lochmondy; grandchildren, Paul III, Jesse, Cara, Nick, and Addyson Lochmondy; and sisters, Maria Sulentic and Janis Lake.

In accordance with Paul's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a date yet to be decided.

Memorials made in Paul's memory may be directed to the for cancer research. Envelopes are available and may be sent to Hohner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1018, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers, MI 49093, in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -