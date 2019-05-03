Paul Ludwig



June 29, 1933 - May 1, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - Paul R. Ludwig, age 85, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. Paul was born on June 29, 1933, in Plymouth, Indiana to Walter and Marjorie (Feltz) Ludwig. On September 12, 1959 Paul married the love of his life, the former Kay L. Green who survives. Paul was a lifelong resident of Marshall county. He graduated with the Culver High School class of 1951. Paul owned and operated Ludwig's Service Station on W. Jefferson St. from 1955 to 1993, Ludwig Sports Cards from 1990 to 2006, and also was a U-Haul dealer. Paul honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a faithful member of the Trinity Church Assembly of God in Lakeville and was a big fan of the Cubs and Boilermakers. Those left to cherish Paul's memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Kay L. Ludwig of Plymouth; his two daughters, Rev. Paula and Gaylan Chambers of Oak Island, North Carolina and Margo and Jay Swingley of Ontonagon, Michigan; and his son, Rod and Herminia Ludwig of Plymouth; also surviving are Paul's five grandchildren, Allie (Erick) Pratt, Nolan Ludwig, Matthew Chambers, Esta Morlan, and Kylie (Austin) Curtis; two great-grandchildren, Emery and Cole; brother, Robert "Bob" and Pat Ludwig of Roseau, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Sue Ludwig of Rantoul, Illinois. Paul is preceded in passing by his parents and his brother, Walt Ludwig. The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Ludwig family. A time of visiting with the Ludwig family will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth, Indiana 46563 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, in the Trinity Church Assembly of God, 302 E. Patterson Street, Lakeville, Indiana 46536 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Eckart officiating. There will be a one hour visitation prior to service. Burial will follow the service in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth. The Ludwig family requests memorial contributions in Paul's name be made to the Trinity Church Assembly of God, P.O. Box 508, Lakeville, Indiana 46536.