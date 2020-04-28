|
|
Paul M. Borowski
Oct. 16, 1942 - Apr. 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND - Paul M. Borowski died on April 23, 2020, at 77 years old. He was born to Charles “Chuck” and A. Evelyn (McCauslin) Borowski in South Bend, Indiana on October 16, 1942, in view of the Golden Dome, and he didn't stay away for long. While home on a summer break from St. Edward's University, he met the love of his life, Carol DeNeve. Once he received his Bachelor's degree in Accounting, he returned to marry her in June of 1964.
Paul is survived by Carol and their children, Kathleen (Gene), Michael (Ellen), and Susanne (Dolan); as well as his grandchildren, Casimir, Mia, Parker, and Samantha; siblings, Carol, Anne (Michael), Kevin (Michele), and Maureen; and many nieces and nephews. His death was preceded by his parents and his brother, Rick.
Paul worked as an accountant before he used his gift of conversation to begin his long career working in television production. His first Notre Dame football game pulling cables led to him starting his own company, Sports Crews of South Bend, which brought family and friends into the industry. For over 30 years, Paul had his hand in crewing countless home Notre Dame sporting events as well as many other local events. There was never a Notre Dame game he did not enjoy watching or working. In addition to local events, Paul also worked on several NBC's productions of the Olympic Games, NFL Super Bowls, and political conventions; he even participated in the making of OK Go's “This Too Shall Pass” 2009 music video.
Paul and Carol loved traveling by any mode. Some of their favorite vacations have been to Hawai'i, New Zealand, Australia, Aruba, the Panama Canal, and the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival. They shared their love of travel with their family through an Alaskan adventure where wonderful memories were made.
Paul loved listening to WGN talk radio while putzing around in the garage and working in the yard. He was known to whistle or sing the chorus of “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” or “Seventy-Six Trombones.” If you ran into Paul while out and about, he would talk your ear off about the recent event he worked. Paul was most proud of his Catholic faith, his 55-year marriage to Carol, the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, and volunteering at Sacred Heart Parish. Family dinners at Sunny Italy will not be the same without his generous smile and his open heart.
Paul was an avid supporter of Camp Tannadoonah, where his daughters and grandchildren loved spending their summers. The Borowski family would like to request memorial contributions be made in Paul's honor to the Indiana University Alzheimer's research study, The Corvilla House, the Kidney Cancer Association or an organization that represents your love for Paul.
No services are being held at this time.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020