Paul M. Hill
Feb. 10, 1930 - July 29, 2020
GOSHEN, IN - Paul M. Hill, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Paul was born February 10, 1930 in South Bend to LeRoy and Elva (Madsen) Hill. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Hill and Thomas Hill; sisters, Gail Huys, Barbara Patrick, and Joan Davis: granddaughter, Martina, and great-grandson, Emi. Left to cherish the memory of Paul are his children, Linda Walsh, SueAnn (Oran) Sliter, Patti (Jeffrey) Moss, James (Shelly) Hill, Thomas (Robin) Hill, and John Hill, 28 grandchildren, and 58 great-grandchildren.
Paul honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Corporal of the 564th MP Battalion during the Korean Conflict. He was an Installment Loan Officer for St. Joe Bank and Valley American Bank for 20 years each, until retiring in 1995. Paul was a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul was an avid reader and was happy relaxing in his recliner watching TV in his home.
Visitation will be 2:00PM - 6:00PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Mass times will be in a smaller obituary in Sunday's newspaper.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Jude's Catholic Church, or St. Vincent DePaul. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net
.