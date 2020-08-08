1/1
Paul M. Hill
Paul M. Hill

Feb. 10, 1930 - July 29, 2020

GOSHEN, IN - Paul M. Hill, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Paul was born February 10, 1930 in South Bend to LeRoy and Elva (Madsen) Hill. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Hill and Thomas Hill; sisters, Gail Huys, Barbara Patrick, and Joan Davis: granddaughter, Martina, and great-grandson, Emi. Left to cherish the memory of Paul are his children, Linda Walsh, SueAnn (Oran) Sliter, Patti (Jeffrey) Moss, James (Shelly) Hill, Thomas (Robin) Hill, and John Hill, 28 grandchildren, and 58 great-grandchildren.

Paul honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Corporal of the 564th MP Battalion during the Korean Conflict. He was an Installment Loan Officer for St. Joe Bank and Valley American Bank for 20 years each, until retiring in 1995. Paul was a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul was an avid reader and was happy relaxing in his recliner watching TV in his home.

Visitation will be 2:00PM - 6:00PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Mass times will be in a smaller obituary in Sunday's newspaper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Jude's Catholic Church, or St. Vincent DePaul. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
