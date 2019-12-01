|
Paul M. Rock
Dec. 6, 1929 - Nov. 25, 2019
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Paul Matthew Rock, age 89, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday, November 25, 2019.
He was born December 6, 1929 in Beaverdale, Pennsylvania to John Sr. and Anna Rock. He married Beverly Jean Short November 28, 1963 in South Bend, Indiana. She preceded him in death June 17, 2002.
Paul served in the Air Force from April 2, 1951 to April 1, 1955. He was a member of the Beaverdale American Legion Post 460 for over fifty years. Paul graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering on June 10, 1959. He then attended and graduated from Notre Dame with a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering on February 1, 1964. He became a Product and Brake Engineer for the Chrysler Corporation, retiring December 31, 1987. Paul was a crafter and enjoyed making hook rugs and stained glass, to name a few. He was a die-hard Notre Dame football fan.
Paul will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one sister, Agnes Zibura of Beaverdale, Pennsylvania; close family friends, Tim and Bonitta Lawson of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, John Rock, Jr.
Family and friends will gather from 12:30 until time of service at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, with Father Bob Flickinger officiating.
Mr. Rock's remains will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, where he will be accorded full Military Honors.
The family prefers contributions be made in Paul's memory to St. Ann Catholic Church, 421 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019