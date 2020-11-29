Paul Marvel
April 11, 1954 - Nov. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Our beloved husband, father and papa, Paul E. Marvel, aged 66, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020.
A lifelong resident of South Bend, Indiana, Paul was born April 11, 1954 in South Bend, IN to the late Rex Marvel and Helen (Nagy) Wilfing.
Mr. Marvel attended Clay High School in South Bend and on December 6, 1975 married his high school sweetheart, Debbie (Boharic) whom he met during their sophomore year health class. Paul sat behind Debbie and wooed her persistently by tapping on her shoulder asking for pens and paper.
In addition to his devoted wife, Paul is survived by his daughter, Jessica Marvel aka “Miss Moose” (Scott Millard); and his son, Aaron Marvel aka “Bud” (Amy) Marvel. Paul relished his role as Papa to his granddaughter, Madeline aka “Miss Mouse” and was blessed to gain two extra grandchildren this year, Cambrie and Davis. He is also survived by two brothers, Rex Marvel (Pat) and David Marvel. Paul also leaves behind the squirrels he would hand feed peanut butter sandwiches, and many hungry birds.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Missy and Duane Holte, and by his sister-in-law, Susan Marvel. Also waiting in heaven for him with wagging tails are his spoiled rotten dogs, Kuyta, Toby, and Oscar.
A kind man with a comfortable smile, his quiet observation made his humor impactful when dealt. “Pull my finger” and “Smell my feet” would break up the children with hilarity. A study of opposites, he could be found alternately stomping on the floor to signal too long a shower taken downstairs or he had ninja stealth if trying to sneak up behind Debbie for a goose tap. Paul had many friends, acquaintances, and customers for whom he cared deeply. Among those were his dear high school friends, John and Pam Kollar and his friend (who just happened to be his boss), Dennis Niedosik, with whom he worked with for 30+ years at Nied Supply. Family legend has it he couldn't go anywhere without running into someone he knew, not even when travelling out of town.
Paul was a master cook in the kitchen and fed his family and friends the most delicious meals including Hungarian goulash, stuffed peppers, and chicken paprikash to name a few. In the way that siblings often compete, Paul, Rex, and David would attempt to out cook each other. The addition of heavy cream to chicken paprikash being a particularly hot topic. Ever the renaissance man, he also had a side hustle selling his “world-famous” peanut brittle during the holidays. If Paul wasn't in the kitchen concocting his next dish or fermenting sauerkraut in the basement, you could find him on his screened-in porch with Debbie reading the paper and keeping an eye on his critters at the bird feeder.
An avid outdoorsman of all kinds, Paul could be found in his younger years fishing or perhaps floating down the St. Joe River on a homemade yellow submarine raft with crazy friends. Later in life, he and Debbie spent many hours sitting out on their porch watching nature, and feeding the animals. Per his request Paul's ashes will be scattered in Copper Harbor, MI, a place he and Debbie loved dearly.
No flowers please. Paul would rather have you feed the birds and critters this winter and connect to nature. Having a beer or coffee with a friend and sharing a memory of Paul's humor will make all our sorrows lighter. He would like that. If you are still looking for another way to honor Paul's memory please feel free to make a donation to The Nature Conservancy at www.nature.org
.
One of Paul's favorite pastimes was reading about the interesting lives of others in the obituaries. We hope you've enjoyed yours, Dad. We loved him and miss him already.
