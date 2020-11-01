Paul Michael Lehner
Dec. 5, 1941 - Oct. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul Michael Lehner (78) of Dallas, TX passed away on October 4, 2020 rejoining Linda, the love of his life and wife of 53 years, who preceded him in death by a few short weeks. Paul was born on December 5, 1941 in Mishawaka, IN to Margaret and Paul Lehner.
Paul's strong work ethic began at an early age delivering newspapers and bagging groceries while attending St. Joseph's High School (1959) in South Bend, IN. In college, he joined the US Navy ROTC while attending the University of Notre Dame (BBA, 1963).
Paul met his match, Linda, in 1963 while she was attending University of Georgia and he was at the Navy Supply Corps School. He soon left to serve as Lieutenant on the Flagship of the 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean from 1964-66. Their paths crossed again in Charleston, SC in 1967 where she was working and he was stationed at the Naval Weapons Station and Polaris Missile Facility. They married in Dublin, GA on August 5, 1967 and soon headed to Boston, MA where Paul studied at Harvard University (MBA, 1969).
Paul began his professional career in real estate working for J. Irwin Miller interests in Columbus, IN where he was President and COO of Tipton Lakes Company. Career opportunities eventually led the family to Dallas, TX where Paul served as Vice-President for Southmark Corporation; National Partner of Finance for Trammell Crow Residential; Partner, Trammell Crow Ventures; President of Cintron Lehner Barrett, an international consulting firm; Head of the North Texas Office of the Trust for Public Land; and Director of Planning and Development for the Trinity River Corridor, City of Dallas.
Paul was civically and politically minded his whole life. He was an active member of the Notre Dame and Harvard Clubs of Dallas, Rotary International, the Dallas Committee on Foreign Relations and the Greater Dallas Chamber. He served on the Boards of the Dallas Parks Foundation and Dallas Catholic Charities and on the Advisory Committee of Vision North Texas. He chaired the Trust for Public Land's North Texas Advisory Council and was a founding director of the Dallas Maritime Museum Foundation. He served for two years as President of the Dallas Chapter of the U.S. Mexico Chamber of Commerce.
Paul and Linda shared strong commitments to each other, their Catholic faith, their family and their communities. Their love of travel and Paul's real estate background led them to Bajamar, Mexico where they lived part-time for over 25 years welcoming many old friends and making new friends. They hosted epic parties, enjoyed margaritas at sunset, ate fish tacos, listened to music, danced and explored the many wonders of Baja. This is where Paul and Linda spent their final days together, exactly where they wanted to be. He cared for her and fought for her every single day as she battled Alzheimer's for over a decade. He was always her biggest champion.
He is missed dearly by his two daughters and their families: Suzanne and Andy Rubin and their daughter Sydney of Southlake, TX and Paulyn “Lynn” and Aaron Sloan and their daughters Olivia and Morgen of Austin, TX; along with his sister, Joan Tringle and her husband Terry of Spring Hill, TN; his brother, John Lehner and wife Judy of South Bend, IN and their families, and many other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents. He also leaves behind friends across the globe from his years in Indiana, the US Navy, Texas and Baja, Mexico.
Memorial details will follow. Paul and Linda will rest eternally at Our Lady of Sorrows mausoleum complex at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Notre Dame, IN. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in honor of Linda's long battle. Condolences may be shared with the family online at Legacy.com
