Paul N. Wagner



Dec. 20, 1952 - July 20, 2019



WARSAW, IN - Paul N. Wagner, 66, of Warsaw, IN passed away at 9:02 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 20, 1952 in Bremen, IN to Stuart & Marcia V. (Hetznecker) Wagner.



He grew up in Bremen and graduated from Bremen High School, and Indiana University in Bloomington. He was married on May 14, 1993 in Speedway, IN to Laura B. (Hunt) Keeling who survives and moved to the Warsaw area. He was employed at Lippert Components (formerly Seating Technologies) in Goshen and was the former owner/operator of Bornemann Products for 20+ years in Bremen.



He is survived by wife, Laura Wagner of Warsaw; 3 daughters, Wendy Abshier of Springfield, IL, and Amanda Keeling & Kelly Keeling both of Warsaw; 2 sons, Jackson (Brandi) Wagner of College Station, TX and Stuart Wagner of Indianapolis; 4 grandchildren; and brother, James (Rita) Wagner of Fort Wayne.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark Wagner.



A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Wagner home, 3352 N. Old Farm Rd. E, Warsaw, IN. Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd 15, Warsaw, IN is in charge of arrangements.



Preferred memorials may be given to the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County, 102 West Lincoln Ave., Goshen, IN 46526. To send condolences to the family in memory of Paul Wagner, please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 24, 2019