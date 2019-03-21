Paul Pennington



Feb. 29, 1944 - March 19, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Paul Pennington, 75, of Granger, passed away in his residence on Tuesday afternoon, March 19. Paul was born in Wayne County, Illinois to Keith and Reva P. (Redfern) Pennington on February 29, 1944. He was proud to still be a teenager, having only celebrated 18 birthdays. He graduated from Wayne City High School as part of the class of 1962. After high school, he went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1963 until his Honorable Discharge in 1967. After his military service he moved to the Michiana area to work alongside his brother at Uniroyal. He went on to work for Elkhart Rubber, and he retired from Royal Adhesives in 2007. Paul spent his whole life collecting and restoring 1962-1974 Chevy Novas. He won many awards over the years, but he was most proud of his first place finish in the car show at Gas City, IN. Paul married Vickie Yonkers on July 12, 1975. They were members of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Goshen, IN. He was also a member of the Hoosier Novas Club.



Paul is survived by his loving wife, Vickie; his son, John Pennington of Mishawka; five brothers, Hurshel (Delores), Richard, Al, Ivan (Kenna), and Keith; and two sisters, Nadine and Lynn. Paul is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, JoAnn Pennington in 2003; his parents; a brother, Gene; and two sisters, Maxine and Faye “Sis”.



Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 22 from 11:00am until 2:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Paul's life will be held in the funeral chapel at 2:00pm with Pastor Michael Howard officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Prairie Street Cemetery in Elkhart. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to Lighthouse Baptist Church of Goshen, 1011 S. Indiana Ave., Goshen, IN 46526. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019