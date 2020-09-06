1/1
Paul R. Hominiuk
1946 - 2020
Paul R. Hominiuk

Nov. 10, 1946 - Sept. 3, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul R. Hominiuk, 73, of South Bend passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 10, 1946 in LaPorte, IN to the late John and Henrietta (Hecklinski) Hominiuk. On October 13, 1973 in South Bend, he married the love of his life, Susan F. (Kovatch) Hominiuk, who survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Tara (Brian) Hamilton of Cassopolis, MI; son, Brian (Lisa) Hominiuk of South Bend, IN; six grandchildren, Ashley Binder, Amber (Ronnie) Henderson, Allissa Hamilton, Jacob Hominiuk, Matthew Hominiuk, and Lauren Hominiuk; and sister, Connie (Chip) Clemans of Murfreesboro, TN.

Paul proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1969. He served at Kodiak Island, AK and later transferred to the USS Iwo Jima in Vietnam. He worked as a sales representative for various trucking companies for over 20 years before retiring in 2017.

Paul was an active, horse- loving dad who introduced Brian and Tara to his passion. He coached, trained, and sometimes even rode. He was their cheerleader and biggest fan. Many wonderful memories and friends were made throughout his many years involved in horses.

Paul also thoroughly enjoyed pheasant hunting with family and several great dogs along the way. Paul loved to be outside, landscaping and gardening. He made his backyard into an escape by adding a koi pond, flowers, plants, and bushes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Paul may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the Hominiuk family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
