July 6, 1953 - Feb. 16, 2019



GRANGER, IN - On February 16, 2019, Paul Richie Knevels, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home at age 65, after a battle with Multiple Myeloma.



Paul was born on July 6, 1953 in Lima, OH, and grew up in Royal Oak, MI. He received his Bachelor of Science in engineering and aerospace engineering in 1976 from the University of Michigan. On August 14, 1976 he married Debra (nee Lenning), and they moved to Granger, IN, in 1981 and set down roots. Over their almost 43 years together they raised two children, Cheryl and Scott, and were proud to welcome five grandchildren. Cheryl Pflum (nee Knevels) lives in Indianapolis, IN, with her husband Stephen and children Amara and Finnegan; Scott Knevels lives in Sussex, WI, with his wife Erin (nee Behrndt) and children Kaelyn, Abigail, and Owen. Paul loved visiting and spending time with his children and grandchildren, and was the best Papa.



Paul started his career at Chrysler in Detroit, MI, before moving to Granger for a computer engineering position at Bendix, where he remained in various technology-related roles through the company's merger into Allied Signal and Honeywell.



Although Paul's professional life revolved around technology, he also had a lifelong fascination with nature and the low tech. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hiking, camping, boating, and fishing. He made sure his family members could use a compass, and build a proper fire using flint and steel. He also picked up several hobbies over the years including flint knapping, blacksmithing, leather working, and knife making. In his final years, he was just as often researching survival gear/ techniques as he was checking NASA updates or learning about Arduino. Paul was welcoming to all and made friends easily, leaving many with cherished memories.



Paul was preceded in death by his father, Robert Knevels and stepfather, Theodore Reuther. He is survived by his wife, Debra; children, Cheryl and Scott; five grandchildren; mother, Jean Reuther; stepmother, Julia Knevels; sister, Catherine Shulz; half-brother, Robert Knevels; half-sister, Christina Knevels; and multiple extended family members across the country.



At Paul's request no service will be held, and his immediate family will scatter his ashes privately at a later date. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Thank you to Dr. Thomas Reid and the nursing staff of the Memorial Hospital infusion lab, and Dr. Rafat Abonour of Simon Cancer Center, for their excellent care and helping us have six good years after Paul's diagnosis.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019