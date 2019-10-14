|
Paul R. Ridenour Sr.
Oct. 19, 1927 - Oct. 5, 2019
CHANDLER, AZ - Paul R. Ridenour Sr., age 91, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pennington Gardens in Arizona. He was born on October 19, 1927 to the late Thomas and Pearl (Swisher) Ridenour. Paul was inducted into the United States Army in Indianapolis in 1946. He was Honorably Discharged in 1947 in Washington. Paul married Mary E. Smith and with this happy union they were blessed with two sons. He enjoyed attending church, volunteering, and most of all spending time with his family. Paul is survived by his son, Phillip (Margaret) Ridenour of Vermilion, OH; 4 grandchildren, Kathryn (Brandon) Mahoney of Kansas, Andrew Ridenour of Arizona, Sarah (Eric) Larson of North Carolina, and Angelina Ridenour of Arizona; sister, Dorothy (William) Dague of Kokomo, IN; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Ridenour; son, Paul Ridenour Jr.; brothers, Everett and Morris Ridenour; and sister, Lillian Hutchins. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. To share a remembrance of Paul or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 14, 2019