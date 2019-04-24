|
|
Paul “Eddie” Rininger
Feb. 18, 1938 - April 20, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul “Eddie” Rininger, 81, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Memorial Hospital.
Eddie was born February 18, 1938 in South Bend, to the late Lyle and Helen Rininger. Eddie was preceded in death by a son, Randy Rininger.
On July 2, 1960 Eddie married his loving wife, Lucille (Charles) Rininger. She survives along with a son, Ronald (Ruth) Rininger; daughter-in-law, Sonia Alvarez-Hall; grandchildren, Victoria, Alexandra, and Sean Rininger; and a great-grandson, DJ Weaver.
Eddie worked for the Fuller O'Brien Paint Corporation for 23 years. He enjoyed airplanes, cars, and going to auto shows. Most of all, he loved his family and grandchildren. Eddie was loved by many people and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be 2:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd.
Memorial contributions may be made to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019