Paul Schaefer, Sr.
April 3, 1932 - Sept. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul Walter Schaefer, Sr., 88, passed away September 7, 2020. He was born in Evansville, IN to the late Walter and Alvina Schaefer. His family later moved to Michigan City where he attended junior high and high school. In 1954 Paul graduated from Purdue University. During his time at Purdue he participated in several activities, including the marching band.
After serving in the Army, he was an executive with the Boy Scouts of America for 20 years. He then became an insurance agent and financial advisor for 20 years.
As a teenager Paul was active in Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was very proud that his son and grandson followed in his footsteps and are also Eagle Scouts.
One of the values that Paul and his wife Virginia instilled in their children is community involvement. He was involved with the Purdue alumni association, including as president of the St. Joseph Valley Purdue Alumni Club, a District Director, member of John Purdue Club and President's Council. He was a member of Scottish Rite and became a Shriner because the Shriner's Hospital for Children
was important to him. He participated in a range of activities that provided assistance to the hospital and the families it serves. In addition, Paul was active in several professional organizations and was a member of Osceola United Methodist Church.
One of Paul's favorite activities was watching Purdue sports. He attended at least one football or basketball game every year for over 40 years. An interest shared by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, many fun family memories were made watching and attending events together.
Paul is survived by Virginia, his wife for 63 years, son, Paul Jr., daughter, Deborah (Carl) Eichler, grandson, Michael Schaefer, granddaughter, Heather (Kenny) Moore, grandson, Charles Eichler, granddaughter, Catherine Eichler, great-granddaughter, Lilyana Moore, and great-grandson, Bennett Schaefer. He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Amy Schaefer, sister, Ethelyn Migliore, and brother, Alfred Schaefer.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00pm at Hahn Funeral Home with Pastor Leroy Wise officiating. For those wishing to join, a live-streamed funeral service will be available. To access the livestream service, use the Zoom website or app with a Meeting ID of 5742551474. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N Beech Rd., Osceola, IN 46561 or Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2211 North Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com
