Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Paul T. Wiley


1982 - 2019
Paul T. Wiley Obituary
Paul T. Wiley

March 18, 1982 - August 4, 2019

SUPERIOR, AZ - Paul T. Wiley, age 37, formerly of Granger, IN passed away on August 4, 2019. A small sightseeing plane crashed near Anchorage, Alaska, taking the lives of Paul and 3 others. Paul was born March 18, 1982 in Lafayette, IN to Steven and Nancy (Bowers) Wiley. He was raised in Battleground, IN and then moved to Granger, IN where he attended Penn High School graduating in 2001. He also attended Indiana University of South Bend. Paul always lived life to the fullest, doing the things he loved. Paul worked for Best Buy and AT&T. Paul moved to Ocala, FL. In the last months of his life he was settling down in Superior, AZ. Paul enjoyed rollercoasters, working on cars, fishing, wildlife, and traveling. He was a caring person, always ready and willing to help anyone. Paul is survived by his parents; brother, Preston Wiley II of West Lafayette, IN; nephew, Tanner Wiley of Spokane, WA; grandma, Gertrude Wiley of Mishawaka, IN; aunt, Sharon Steffy (Douglas) of Kingsford Heights, IN; uncle, Thomas Wiley (Terry) of Goshen, IN; aunt, Janet Teller (Thomas) of Mishawaka, IN; uncle, William Bowers (Diane-deceased) of Port Charlotte, FL; uncle, Raymond Bowers (Joyce) of Mishawaka, IN; aunt, Linda Maynard (Jess-deceased) of Elkhart, IN; aunt, Judith Whitney (Kirk) of Stanton, MI; aunt, Cheryl Bowers (Paul-deceased) of Michigan; aunt, Beverly Bowers (Leroy-deceased) of Mishawaka, IN, and many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lynn and Sibyl Bowers, and Joe Wiley. Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either Cactus Moon Foundation, PO Box 2, Superior, AZ 85173 or Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share a remembrance of Paul or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2019
