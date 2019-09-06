|
|
Paul Vanderheyden
Sept. 25, 1930 - Sept. 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul Francis Vanderheyden, 88, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. Paul was born September 25, 1930 in South Bend to the late August and Marie (Nowicki) Vanderheyden. On February 5, 1955 Paul married Natalie (Nowik); she preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by his children, Judy (Patrick) Adamo and Greg (Rebecca) Vanderheyden; grandchildren, Austin (Sarah) Vanderheyden, Christopher (Erin) Adamo, Daniel Adamo, Amanda (Rex) Gard, and Adam Adamo; and 3 great-grandchildren, Izzy, Eveline, and Natalie. Paul honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. He retired in 1994 from Key Bank where he was a supervisor. Paul was a parishioner of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and volunteered there for many years. He also was a member of the Moose Lodge, the American Legion #357, Volkscreen, and the Drum & Bugle Corps during high school. Paul enjoyed bowling, gardening, and traveling. He was also a Notre Dame and Purdue football & basketball fan. Most of all he loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Visitation for Paul will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:00 PM. Friends and family may also share memories 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Corpus Christi Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2822 Corpus Christi Dr., South Bend, Indiana 46628 or Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019