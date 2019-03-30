Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret
311 S Main St
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-9547
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Loucks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Paul W. Loucks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. Paul W. Loucks Obituary
Rev. Paul W. Loucks

Oct. 9, 1926 - March 27, 2019

BRISTOL, IN - Rev. Paul W. Loucks, 92, of Bristol, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home. He was born Oct. 9, 1926 in Elkhart County to Orville J. & Miriam L. (Moyer) Loucks. On June 26, 1953, he married Donna May (Graham) Loucks and she died April 21, 2010.

Surviving are a daughter, Darlene (Larry) Hyland of Carmel, son, Timothy (Teri) Loucks of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Joshua (Diane) Hyland of Bradenton, Florida, Lydia (Jeff) Lenington of Titusville, Florida, Melissa (Andrew) Schneider of Portland, Oregon, Eric Loucks and Andrew Loucks, both of Edmond, Oklahoma, along with their mother, Christine Loucks; great-grandchildren, Keagan John Lenington, Liam Paul Lenington, Astrid Jordan Hyland, and Logan Mason Hyland; and siblings, Marie Sims of Davison, Michigan, Barbara (Rev. Lloyd) Lilly of Goshen, and Carol (Dr. Rollan) Gongwer of Decatur, Ilinois.

Preceding him in death are his parents, wife, Donna May and siblings, Grace Pettifor, Gladys Pettifor, David Loucks, Walter Loucks, and Ruth Yoder.

Paul was a graduate of Bethel Bible College and a member of Bethel Missionary Church. He served as Pastor of Koontz Lake Missionary Church, LaGrange Missionary Church, Nappanee Missionary Church, Bremen Missionary Church, and Pleasant Ridge Missionary Church, and was Assistant Pastor at Niles Missionary Church and Prairie View Missionary Church. During his time in Koontz Lake, he volunteered on the Fire Department.

Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Rieth-Rohrer Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, and one hour prior to the 1 p.m. Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Nappanee Missionary Church, 70417 SR 19 North, Nappanee. Pastor Joel Gentz will officiate. Burial will follow at Yellow Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Bethel College, Bethel Missionary Church, or Prairie Camp.

Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now