Rev. Paul W. Loucks



Oct. 9, 1926 - March 27, 2019



BRISTOL, IN - Rev. Paul W. Loucks, 92, of Bristol, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home. He was born Oct. 9, 1926 in Elkhart County to Orville J. & Miriam L. (Moyer) Loucks. On June 26, 1953, he married Donna May (Graham) Loucks and she died April 21, 2010.



Surviving are a daughter, Darlene (Larry) Hyland of Carmel, son, Timothy (Teri) Loucks of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Joshua (Diane) Hyland of Bradenton, Florida, Lydia (Jeff) Lenington of Titusville, Florida, Melissa (Andrew) Schneider of Portland, Oregon, Eric Loucks and Andrew Loucks, both of Edmond, Oklahoma, along with their mother, Christine Loucks; great-grandchildren, Keagan John Lenington, Liam Paul Lenington, Astrid Jordan Hyland, and Logan Mason Hyland; and siblings, Marie Sims of Davison, Michigan, Barbara (Rev. Lloyd) Lilly of Goshen, and Carol (Dr. Rollan) Gongwer of Decatur, Ilinois.



Preceding him in death are his parents, wife, Donna May and siblings, Grace Pettifor, Gladys Pettifor, David Loucks, Walter Loucks, and Ruth Yoder.



Paul was a graduate of Bethel Bible College and a member of Bethel Missionary Church. He served as Pastor of Koontz Lake Missionary Church, LaGrange Missionary Church, Nappanee Missionary Church, Bremen Missionary Church, and Pleasant Ridge Missionary Church, and was Assistant Pastor at Niles Missionary Church and Prairie View Missionary Church. During his time in Koontz Lake, he volunteered on the Fire Department.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Rieth-Rohrer Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, and one hour prior to the 1 p.m. Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Nappanee Missionary Church, 70417 SR 19 North, Nappanee. Pastor Joel Gentz will officiate. Burial will follow at Yellow Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Bethel College, Bethel Missionary Church, or Prairie Camp.



Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary