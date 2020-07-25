1/1
Paul W. Milslagle
1933 - 2020
Paul W. Milslagle

March 13, 1933 - July 21, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Paul William Milslagle, 87, passed away at Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Paul was born on March 13, 1933 in Taylorville, IL to George and Emma (Hoover) Milslagle. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janet Lynn Milslagle; and a brother, Donald Milslagle.

On August 25, 1952 in South Bend, he married the former Alice Balentine. Surviving are his loving wife, Alice; daughter, Nancy (Steve) Velleman of Osceola; son, Dan Milslagle of Battle Creek, MI; three grandchildren, Paul (Kimberly) Velleman, Brian (Caley) Velleman, and Emily (Aaron) Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph Johnson and Aiden Velleman.

Paul worked for Inland Distributing for 43 years and retired in 1990. He then worked for Millstone Flooring until 1995. Paul loved to play pool and build houses. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 2004 Ironwood Circle #140, South Bend, IN 46635.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
