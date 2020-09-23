Paul William
“Bill” Ruth Jr.
Dec. 27, 1925 - Sept. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul W. “Bill” Ruth Jr., 94, passed away on Saturday, September 19, in Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
Bill was born on December 27, 1925 to the late Paul William, Sr. and Genevieve (Stutzman) Ruth. On August 26, 1950, in the First Presbyterian Church, South Bend, he married Janice R. (McLean) who preceded him in death in 2008. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Ruth.
Bill is survived by his children, James (Tina) Ruth of South Bend, John Ruth of Bremen, and Rebecca (Scott) Yates of Zionsville; six grandchildren, Todd (Jami) Ruth, Tim (Katie) Ruth, Patrick (Valerie) Ruth, Ross (Liz) Yates, Carly Yates, and Anne Yates, and ten great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert (Audrey) Ruth of Syracuse, sister, Janice (Herbert) Tilley of Vermont, sister-in-law, Catherine Gillis, and many nieces and nephews. Also preceding him in death were his mother-in-law, Phyllis Dyer and brother-in-law, John McLean.
Bill graduated from Riley High School in 1943. He served in World War II and afterward attended Franklin College and Indiana University, where he received a degree in Business. He was a salesman at Marquette Cement and Kurt Concrete, before retiring from the South Bend Medical Foundation in 2005. Bill was an avid golfer and loved writing his own music.
A future celebration of life will be held for the family after Bill is laid to rest, next to his wife Janice, at Riverview Cemetery in South Bend.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel will be assisting the family with all arrangements. Condolences for the family can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.