1/1
Paul William "Bill" Ruth Jr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul William

“Bill” Ruth Jr.

Dec. 27, 1925 - Sept. 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Paul W. “Bill” Ruth Jr., 94, passed away on Saturday, September 19, in Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.

Bill was born on December 27, 1925 to the late Paul William, Sr. and Genevieve (Stutzman) Ruth. On August 26, 1950, in the First Presbyterian Church, South Bend, he married Janice R. (McLean) who preceded him in death in 2008. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Ruth.

Bill is survived by his children, James (Tina) Ruth of South Bend, John Ruth of Bremen, and Rebecca (Scott) Yates of Zionsville; six grandchildren, Todd (Jami) Ruth, Tim (Katie) Ruth, Patrick (Valerie) Ruth, Ross (Liz) Yates, Carly Yates, and Anne Yates, and ten great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert (Audrey) Ruth of Syracuse, sister, Janice (Herbert) Tilley of Vermont, sister-in-law, Catherine Gillis, and many nieces and nephews. Also preceding him in death were his mother-in-law, Phyllis Dyer and brother-in-law, John McLean.

Bill graduated from Riley High School in 1943. He served in World War II and afterward attended Franklin College and Indiana University, where he received a degree in Business. He was a salesman at Marquette Cement and Kurt Concrete, before retiring from the South Bend Medical Foundation in 2005. Bill was an avid golfer and loved writing his own music.

A future celebration of life will be held for the family after Bill is laid to rest, next to his wife Janice, at Riverview Cemetery in South Bend.

Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel will be assisting the family with all arrangements. Condolences for the family can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved