Paul Winslow



June 28, 1936 - April 3, 2019



NAPPANEE, IN - Paul Winslow, age 82, of Nappanee, died unexpectedly of natural causes at 4:41 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Goshen Hospital. He was born June 28, 1936 in Valparaiso, IN to Lee and Hazel (Mathewson) Winslow.



Paul was a graduate of South Bend Central High School. On May 5, 1962, he married Betty Suski in South Bend. They moved to Nappanee in 1972, from South Bend. He had worked in maintenance at Monaco Coach. Paul was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church. He was a sewing machine mechanic. Paul enjoyed camping and his kids' and grandkids' activities.



Mr. Winslow is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Karen Winslow, Ken (Samantha) Winslow, both of Nappanee, Larry (Kim) Winslow, Patricia Winslow, both of Millersburg, Debra (Glen) Yoder of New Paris, and Andy Winslow at home; grandchildren, Brittany Winslow, Tori London, Jonathan Winslow, Alex Winslow, Greta Yoder, Olivia Yoder, Taylor Winslow, Josh Yoder, Braydon Winslow, Vinnie Linville, Gwen Winslow, Tony Linville, and James Linville; and great-granddaughter, Lucy London. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jane Hollar.



Family and friends may call from 10-1 Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Bremen. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm. Father Fernando Jimenez will officiate. Military Rites will take place after funeral service, and burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to St. Dominic's Catholic Church.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary