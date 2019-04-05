Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
(574) 773-3173
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Winslow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Winslow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Winslow Obituary
Paul Winslow

June 28, 1936 - April 3, 2019

NAPPANEE, IN - Paul Winslow, age 82, of Nappanee, died unexpectedly of natural causes at 4:41 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Goshen Hospital. He was born June 28, 1936 in Valparaiso, IN to Lee and Hazel (Mathewson) Winslow.

Paul was a graduate of South Bend Central High School. On May 5, 1962, he married Betty Suski in South Bend. They moved to Nappanee in 1972, from South Bend. He had worked in maintenance at Monaco Coach. Paul was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church. He was a sewing machine mechanic. Paul enjoyed camping and his kids' and grandkids' activities.

Mr. Winslow is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Karen Winslow, Ken (Samantha) Winslow, both of Nappanee, Larry (Kim) Winslow, Patricia Winslow, both of Millersburg, Debra (Glen) Yoder of New Paris, and Andy Winslow at home; grandchildren, Brittany Winslow, Tori London, Jonathan Winslow, Alex Winslow, Greta Yoder, Olivia Yoder, Taylor Winslow, Josh Yoder, Braydon Winslow, Vinnie Linville, Gwen Winslow, Tony Linville, and James Linville; and great-granddaughter, Lucy London. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jane Hollar.

Family and friends may call from 10-1 Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Bremen. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm. Father Fernando Jimenez will officiate. Military Rites will take place after funeral service, and burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Dominic's Catholic Church.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
Download Now