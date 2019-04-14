Paula Ann (Reichard) Rader



Sept. 3, 1945 - April 12, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Paula Ann (Reichard) Rader, age 73, of Bremen, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence at 7:00 am, Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born on September 3, 1945 in Warsaw to Paul and Viola (Cowen) Reichard. Paula grew up in South Bend and was a 1963 graduate of John Adams High School. On April 23, 1966, she married David Rader at the Salem United Methodist Church in Bremen.



Mrs. Rader had worked in an accounting firm in South Bend and Bremen Public Schools in food service. She also worked with her husband at Rader Equipment in Bremen.



Paula's most important titles were Mother and Grandmother and she was a tremendous supporter of her husband. She was an encourager and always looked out for the underdog. Paula had a servant's heart. She loved to sing and enjoyed gospel music. She had attended Salem United Methodist Church in Bremen, where she taught toddlers in Sunday School and enjoyed being part of the Women's Circle. In 1990, she began attending Nappanee Missionary Church.



Surviving is her husband, David Rader; children, Kirk (Susan) Rader of Plymouth, Kara (Chris) Lovelace of Westfield, and Katrina (Scott) Rodesiler of Quincy, MI; grandchildren, Eric, Emilee, Sarah, and Ryan Rader, Drew and Chase Lovelace, Ty, Kyle, and Faith Rodesiler; sister, Sharon (Gary) Zirkle of Kokomo; and her childhood friend who never left, Jeanne Marie. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Family and friends may call from 5-8 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel and for 1 hour prior to the Funeral Service which will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, also in the Church Chapel. Pastor Jason Rohde will officiate and burial will be in Bremen Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to Bible League International or Riley Hospital for Children.



Memorial contributions may be given to Bible League International or Riley Hospital for Children.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.