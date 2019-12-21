|
|
Paula J. Williams
Jan. 13, 1965 - Dec. 18, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Paula Jean Williams, 54 years old, of Elkhart, passed to her rest unexpectedly Dec. 18, 2019 at her home. She was born Jan. 13, 1965 in LaPorte, IN, the daughter of Donald and Barbara (Schroyer) Williams and has lived in the northern Indiana area most of her life.
Paula was a Christian, being a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Edwardsburg and she lived her Christian life daily.
She was a waitress at Cracker Barrel in Elkhart, having worked for the Cracker Barrel Corp. for more than 10 years.
Paula is survived by her two children, Charity (Dennis) Casto of Niles and Gabriel (Meagan) Pollock of Edwardsburg. There are four grandchildren, Peyton, Preston, Lincoln, and Owen Pollock; and two step-grandchildren, Aaron and Siara Casto. Also surviving is her father, Donald Williams of Rolling Prairie, IN, her sister, Vickie Williams of LaPorte, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Barbara.
Family and friends may gather on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the First Pentecostal Church, 27341 US-12W, Edwardsburg. The Christian Service of Remembrance will be on Monday at 11:00 AM at the church with Pastor Robert Geans, minister of the church, officiating. There will be one hour of visitation at the church before the service. Interment will follow at the Edwardsburg Cemetery.
For anyone wishing to make donations the gofundme.com link is in Charity Casto's bio on Facebook or instagram @ becomingcharitable.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019