Paula Lynn Chambliss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Lynn Chambliss

Feb. 24, 1969 - May 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Paula Lynn Chambliss was called to rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Gary, IN. She was 51.

Paula was born into the union of Robert H. and Maxine M. Chambliss on February 24, 1969 in South Bend.

Paula enjoyed sports, movies, music, playing cards, and she loved dogs. She was fun-loving and giddy and enjoyed being around her family.

Paula is survived by daughter, Alyssa N. Chambliss; sisters, Carla Y. Chambliss-McGee and Stacey J. Chambliss; aunts and uncles: Lisa (Ray) Jackson, Allyson L. Herron, Richard (Hattie) Chambliss, and Everzine (Larry) Chambliss; nieces, Jaquis Milligan and Ariana Milligan; and nephews, Robert Coleman, William Milligan, and Romel Chambliss.

Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. and Maxine M. Chambliss; paternal grandparents, Henry and Emma (Redding) Chambliss; and maternal grandparents, Pauline L. Herron and William E. Overall.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved