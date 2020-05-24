Paula Lynn Chambliss



Feb. 24, 1969 - May 20, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Paula Lynn Chambliss was called to rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Gary, IN. She was 51.



Paula was born into the union of Robert H. and Maxine M. Chambliss on February 24, 1969 in South Bend.



Paula enjoyed sports, movies, music, playing cards, and she loved dogs. She was fun-loving and giddy and enjoyed being around her family.



Paula is survived by daughter, Alyssa N. Chambliss; sisters, Carla Y. Chambliss-McGee and Stacey J. Chambliss; aunts and uncles: Lisa (Ray) Jackson, Allyson L. Herron, Richard (Hattie) Chambliss, and Everzine (Larry) Chambliss; nieces, Jaquis Milligan and Ariana Milligan; and nephews, Robert Coleman, William Milligan, and Romel Chambliss.



Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. and Maxine M. Chambliss; paternal grandparents, Henry and Emma (Redding) Chambliss; and maternal grandparents, Pauline L. Herron and William E. Overall.





