Paulette Nelson
Feb. 3, 1924 - Feb. 12, 2020
LA PORTE, IN - Paulette M. Nelson, 96, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in South Bend February 3, 1924 to John and Sophia (Harrington) Peyton, she spent her younger years growing up in Valley City, ND, where she graduated valedictorian from St. Catherine's High School and was the captain of her basketball team. Paulette was a homemaker and worked for many years at Raco Inc. in South Bend.
On July 29, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Paulette married Robert R. Nelson who preceded her in death on January 24, 2002.
Paulette is survived by her children, Marjorie Ann (Barry Railton) Nelson, Kevin (Trish) Nelson, Robert (Mary) Nelson Jr. all of La Porte, and Mary Jane (John) Liming of Liberty: daughter-in-law, Ida Ludwig of La Porte; grandchildren, Shannon, Rachel, Jason, Jenn, Josie, Conner, Bailey, Trisha, Troy, Rachel, Nicole, and Anna, who was not her favorite but she was up there; great-grandchildren, Lorren, Emily, Lola, Gentry, Rylan, Asher, Corbin, and Mila; a great-great-grandson, Xander; and siblings, John Peyton and Peggy Rebello.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; a daughter, Sally Nelson; a son, James B. Nelson, and siblings, Sonny, Mary, Patricia, and Leo.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9-10:45 a.m. (CST) at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. (C.S.T.) at St. Joseph Catholic Church in La Porte. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Leo J. Peyton, Army Sgt. WWII, brother of Sonny, Paulette, Mary, Patricia, John, and Peggy, to St. Catherine Cemetery Assoc., 540 3rd Avenue NE, Valley City, ND 58072.
Please share prayers, memories, and condolences with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020