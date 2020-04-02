|
Pauline Billey
Dec. 28, 1932 - March 31, 2020
GOSHEN, IN - Pauline R. Billey, 87, of Goshen died March 31, 2020 at her residence.
Pauline was born in Ardmore, Alabama on December 28, 1932 to the late John R. and Buna (Clem) Scoggins.
Polly married William J. Jacobs in Truman, AR in 1949. Bill died February 5, 1969. On July 24, 1981, she then married Stephen Billey. He survives along with a daughter, Pamela Tilley of Venice, FL; a son, Timothy (Susan) Jacobs of Elkhart; a brother, Bill Scoggins; two sisters, Kay Walker and Kathy Putnam; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one sister, Laura Scoggins and two brothers, David Scoggins and Robert Scoggins.
Pauline retired from Wilt's Supermarket after 43 years. She was a member of the Faith Methodist Church and DAV.
A private family memorial service will be held. The Rev. John Hogsett from Faith United Methodist Church will officiate and entombment will take place at Rice Cemetery. Donations in Pauline's name can be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Arrangements are with Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020