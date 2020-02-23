|
Pauline Guin
Neighbors
Feb. 8, 1927 - Feb. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Pauline A. Guin Neighbors, 93, of South Bend, passed away Sun., Feb. 16, 2020. Survivors include her son, Kelly (Shirley) Guin; grandchildren, Keary, Israel (Lawana), Kiel (Shawna), & Kaelin; & sister, Mona Ciastco. She is preceded by her husbands, Lester Guin & Herbert Neighbors; sons, Paul Guin & Christopher Guin; & sister, Myrtle Immel. There will be no services. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting. Online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
