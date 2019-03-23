Pauline J. Lambert



Nov. 18, 1939 - March 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Pauline J. Lambert, 79 years old, passed away at 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Pauline was born on November 18, 1939 in Rochester, IN and has been a lifelong South Bend resident. On October 29, 1960 in South Bend, Pauline J. Jackey and Charles A. Lambert were united in marriage.



Along with her husband of 58 years, Charles, she is survived by her three children, Paula (Scott) Kresca of South Bend, Rodney Lambert of South Bend, and Ryan (Gretchen) Lambert of Mishawaka; and five grandchildren, Brandon, Blake and Brooke Kresca, and Madison and Jackson Lambert. She is also survived by her brother, Patrick “Bert” Jackey of LaPaz, IN; brother-in-law, Terry Munger of Lakeville; very special nieces, Carla (Troy) Gurtner and Dana (Ryan) Hamilton, and extended family. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Paul V. Jackey and Jeanne E. (Morrow) Pixley; stepfather, Arthur Pixley; and her beloved sister, Susan Munger.



Pauline was a 1958 graduate of Riley High School and graduate of South Bend College of Commerce. Pauline shared her compassion, and love for people, through her work with special needs children as an Instructional Aide in the South Bend School Corporation. Pauline also had a love for art. Many of her family members have Pauline's paintings, ceramic pieces, or birdhouses in special places in their homes. Pauline was a faithful member of the First Brethren Church in South Bend. She retired in 2001 after 15 years as a tax clerk with the St. Joseph County Auditor's Office where she made lifelong friends. Through the years, many laughs and memories were made on camping trips, and annual vacations to Myrtle Beach with friends and family. She loved attending all of her grandchildren's sporting events, and spending quality time by the pool with them.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN. Pastor Fred Youngen will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at the funeral home.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Center For Hospice staff and especially Pauline's personal caregiver, Susie Gosser. Her love and care meant the world to Pauline.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pauline J. Lambert may be donated to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the Lambert family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.