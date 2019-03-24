Pauline K. Corbit



Aug. 20, 1949 - March 20, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Pauline K. Corbit, age 69, of Cassopolis, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the comfort of her family's presence.



She was born August 20, 1949 in Cassopolis, the second youngest to John and Mildred Stachurski. She married Danny Corbit, Sr. on June 26, 1992 in Cassopolis. He survives.



Pauline loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a professional garage saler. She enjoyed gardening, and four wheeling. She was an avid traveler, camper, and mushroom hunter.



Pauline will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Danny Corbit of Cassopolis; daughters, Wendy (Scott) Premo of Millington and Pam (Roy) Beckrow of Caro; son, Danny (Betsy) Corbit Jr. of Cassopolis; eight grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-grandson, and one great-granddaughter; sisters, Edna (Dale) Hartline of Cassopolis, Marie (Louie) Fear of Dowagiac, and Doris (Jeff) Tennant of Phoenix, Arizona; mother-in-law, Ida Corbit; and a host of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, Jack Corbit.



Family and friends will gather Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.



Pauline's remains will be laid to rest in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles.



The family prefers contributions be made in Mrs. Corbit's memory to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019