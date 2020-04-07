|
Pauline “Polly” Lewis
Oct. 8, 1923 - April 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Pauline “Polly” I. Lewis, 96, of South Bend, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Polly was born in Cromwell, Indiana, on October 8, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Kit C. and Florence B. (Miller) Cassidy. She was raised in Ligonier along with her siblings, Raymond and Patricia. Polly attended Ligonier High School.
On August 22, 1942 she was united in marriage to Robert Lewis in St. Charles, Missouri, at which time Robert was serving our country. They had sixty years of wedded bliss together. Polly traveled in seven different states with Robert until he was sent on overseas duty. After World War II, they moved to South Bend.
He worked for Bendix for thirty-five years and she worked for thirty-four years at Uniroyal. Robert preceded her in death in October of 2002. Her brother Raymond also preceded her in death.
Polly was an active member at Clay (United Methodist) Church where she was a greeter for many years. Polly had a warm smile for anyone she met. She was also an active member of the Uniroyal Retirees Club and Red Hats. She loved her aunts like sisters.
Surviving is her sister, Pat Nissen; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, a memorial service will take place at a later date at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, Indiana; those times will be announced at a later date.
Entombment will take place at Highland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Clay Church, 17646 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635.
Online condolences may be directed to the Lewis family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020