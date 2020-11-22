Pauline M. Medhurst
June 28, 1931 - Nov. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Former South Bend resident Pauline Marie Medhurst, 89, of Granger passed away at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14 at BellTower Health and Rehabilitation, Granger. Pauline was born June 28, 1931 in Elkhart, IN to the late Mary (Rogers) and Harold Getz and lived most of her life in the Michiana area. On August 24, 1974 she married Robert D. Medhurst who preceded her in death April 13, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard D. Getz, and a nephew, Rick J. Getz. She is survived by a nephew, Roger Getz (Linda) of Valparaiso, IN; a niece, Rita Getz of Meridian, ID; and an extended family of cousins, great-nephews and nieces, and cherished friends who felt like family.
As a young girl, Pauline learned to sew, embroider and cross-stitch, hobbies she enjoyed her whole life. She played the clarinet, piano and organ. Music was an important part of her life.
Pauline attended Taylor University and graduated magna cum laude with a degree in elementary education. After teaching elementary school students in the area and internationally, Pauline began more than two decades of teaching at Bethel College in Mishawaka. A favorite role in this position was supervising the student teachers. She retired from Bethel in 1995. In 1987 she and her husband Bob opened the Queen Anne Inn, South Bend's first bed and breakfast. In addition to sheltering overnight guests, they hosted business meetings, bridal and baby showers, small weddings and other celebrations before closing the business in 2008. Pauline's faith was integral to every aspect of her life and she sought ways to share her faith and support the church. Pauline dedicated her life to encouraging others' educational pursuits and to doing what she could to meet the needs of others.
Memorial services with a gathering to celebrate Pauline's life will be held at a later date in 2021. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Taylor University's Medhurst/Getz Scholarship Fund. Family and friends can leave email condolences at palmerfuneralhomes.com
.