Pauline Marie Studt
Sept. 10, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Pauline Marie Studt, 89 years old, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Pauline was born on September 10, 1930 to the late Fred and Matilda (Kierleis) Kellen. On November 24, 1951, Pauline married the late Clarence George Studt in Niles, Michigan. Clarence preceded her in death as well as one daughter, Priscilla Studt and her sister, Mary Baggett.
Pauline is survived by her daughters, Lo Rayne Hope (James) Johnson of Delray Beach, FL and Rhoda M. (Pat) Jordon of Bremen, IN; sons, Joel M. (Janelle) Studt of Goshen, IN, Clarence G. (Laura) Studt of Elkhart, IN, and John M. (Kelly) Studt of Bremen; seventeen grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Langston of New York; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 15 at the Life Tabernacle Church, 1135 Middlebury Street, Elkhart, IN 46516. Pastor Mark Johnson will officiate. Friends may visit the family from 12 Noon until the time of the service at the church.
Contributions in memory of Pauline Marie Studt may be donated to the Life Tabernacle Church, 1135 Middlebury Street, Elkhart, IN 46516. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019