March 30, 1925 - June 7, 2019



GOSHEN, IN - Pauline (Polly) A. Reese, 94, of Juniper Place at Greencroft Goshen, formerly of Elkhart, passed away on June 7, 2019 at Greencroft Gables after a brief illness. She was born March 30, 1925 in South Bend, Indiana to Bruce Day and Grace (Buck) Day. After Polly's father was saved, she saw the change it made in his life, and she accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 12.



On August 1, 1943 Polly married the love of her life, Robert P. Reese, the future owner of Reese Products in Elkhart, whom she met when she was 14. He preceded her in death in April of 2016 after celebrating 72 years of marriage in 2015. Polly was first and foremost a wife and mother and invested her life in her family as a homemaker. She loved her children and was a wonderful example to them of a woman of faith. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life.



Surviving are three children: Terrell (Judy) Reese of Elkhart, Donna (James) Geurink of Valparaiso, and Kathy (James) Leichty of Goshen; and five grandchildren: Michael (Katrina) Geurink of Westminster, South Carolina, Michele Geurink of South Africa, Marlene Geurink of South Bend, Rebekah Reese of Portsmouth, Virginia, and John (Kristen) Leichty of Goshen. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren: Ian, Vivian, Gabriella, and Jesse Geurink of Westminster, South Carolina, and Alyssa and Aubrey Leichty of Goshen.



She is also survived by a brother, Jerry (Shirley) Day of Columbus, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, and her older brother, Joe Day of South Bend.



Polly was a member of First Baptist Church of Elkhart in Bristol, Indiana, for 68 years. In recent years as her health declined, she attended First Baptist Church in Goshen, Indiana. Polly and Bob were very involved in the ministry of First Baptist of Elkhart. She served as a Deacon's wife, a Deaconess, and taught Sunday School to kindergarten children for a number of years. She also hosted Child Evangelism Clubs in her home. Polly and Bob loved the Lord and loved His work and were blessed to be able to help and support many missionaries, mission organizations, and Christian colleges through the years.



Visitation will be from 2-4 and for one hour prior to the 6 p.m. service at First Baptist Church of Elkhart, 53953 County Road 17, Bristol, Indiana, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Pastor Emeritus John Blodgett will be presiding, and burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14 in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, Indiana.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the healthcare workers at Greencroft Gables of Goshen for their dedicated, compassionate, and loving care for Polly during her final illness.



Memorial contributions may be given to Baptist Children's Home, 354 West Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Waterman Westbrook Clouse Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send an online condolence please visit www.watermanfh.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 11, 2019