Pauline “Polly” Riblet



August 7, 1925 - April 29, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Polly Dahos Riblet, 93, of Elkhart, passed away Monday morning.



She was born on August 7, 1925 to the late Nick and Catherine (Nugent) Dahos.



Polly married Bob Riblet on July 12, 1947 in Elkhart.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 1986, as well as her parents and sister, Helen Culp.



Polly is survived by her three children: daughters, Paula Neher and Sandi Lowe, both of Naples, Florida; and son, John Riblet (fiance, Dawn Roberts) of South Bend; three loving grandchildren, Megan Haldie (Mike) of Naples, Florida, Jeffrey Neher (Laura) of Charlotte, NC, and Brittany Jaso (Chris) of South Bend IN; and two great-children, Kayla Haldie and Anna Jaso.



She graduated from Elkhart High School in 1943 and attended Indiana University.



Polly's first passion was her parents' restaurant, The Spanish View in Elkhart. She loved playing golf, Bridge, and attending sporting events.



If you knew Polly, you knew she had no greater love than the love of her precious Notre Dame; from attending home football games to tailgating with friends and family, Polly was the most avid Notre Dame enthusiast of all time.



She was a member of both St. Mary's and St. Thomas Catholic Church, a charter member of Elcona and Christiana Creek Country Club, head of the United Way Campaign in the 1960's, and volunteered in the ER at Elkhart General Hospital for years.



The family will receive friends from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday, May 4 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bristol, IN, followed by Mass at Noon. Graveside services will be private.



The family would like to thank The Hearth at Juday Creek and Harbor Light Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.



Memorial contributions to the .



Polly will now be coaching her beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish from Heaven.



GO IRISH



Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2019