Pauline VanLaere
1944 - 2020
Pauline Van Laere

Aug. 19, 1944 - Sept. 24, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Pauline (Koblick) Van Laere went to be with her Lord on September 24, 2020 and is reunited with James Van Laere, her husband of over 55 years!

Pauline was born on August 19, 1944 in South Bend, Indiana to John Koblick and Mary T. (DeBroka) Klugh who preceded her in death along with brothers, John Koblick Jr and Charles Koblick; and brother-in-law, Mark Van Laere. On June 26, 1965 Pauline married James Van Laere who preceded her in death on September 8, 2020. She is survived by her son, Christopher J. (Stacie) Van Laere; daughters, Angela (Terry) Dougherty, Lisa (Rick) Winenger, and Beth (Mark) Newell; sister, Mary (Steve) Bodish; brothers-in-law, Michael (Sue) Van Laere, Paul (Peggy) Van Laere, and John (Julie) Van Laere; and sisters-in law, Barb (Jack) Karling and Debby Van Laere. She deeply loved and cherished her 20 grandchildren:

1. Allie Dougherty, age 24

2. Hanna Newell, 22

3. Meghan Dougherty, 22

4. Caleb Winenger, 22

5. Emily Newell, 21

6. Lauren Dougherty, 21

7. Grant Winenger, 20

8. Luke Newell, 19

9. Maddie Dougherty, 19

10. Brooke Winenger, 18

11. Owen Newell, 18

12. Olivia Van Laere, 17

13. Josie Newell, 16

14. Colvin Van Laere, 14

15. Natalie Newell, 14

16. Chad Winenger, 13

17. Dominic Newell, 12

18. Tate Winenger, 10

19. Carly Newell, 10

20. Nora Newell, 5

Pauline grew up in Mishawaka, went to Mishawaka High School, and was part of the graduating class of 1962. She put herself through college at IUSB while raising their four children. Pauline earned her master's in elementary education. She was a gifted and proud teacher. Her impact was felt throughout the community as she taught students for over 27 years in the Penn Harris Madison School District.

Her 20 grandchildren have fond memories of Camp Spooamdnarg (which is Grandmaoops spelled backwards). Every summer, Pauline would host the kids for a week at the Lake house for crafts, lessons, and lots of fun! The kids especially loved the many field trips and nightly Mad Libs. Mostly they loved spending time with her and their cousins.

Pauline enjoyed helping people decorate their homes, condos, and dorms. She was an expert shopper and always found a hot deal. Her attention to detail and organization was amazing. She could remember the shade of any color in a painting and pick out matching items from memory. She was a fantastic seamstress, enjoyed making clothes for her small children, and then later, made doll clothes, Christmas stockings, and even “pillow pets” for all the grandchildren.

Pauline had a sharp mind and loved playing any game, especially word games. Her Scrabble game was so tight she often played herself! She loved spending time nurturing her plants and flowers. Her gorgeous flower gardens provided hours of therapeutic relaxation. She loved living on the lake. She especially enjoyed slow boat rides to marvel at the beauty of the lake but was also known to “open it up” on the jet-ski frequently!

Pauline had a passion for animals. She raised numerous pets throughout her life and donated regularly to several organizations who helped animals. She loved traveling with her family and friends. Pauline and Jim shared fond travel memories with their lifelong friends, Doug Cook, Sheila Cook, and Sharon Welch.

Pauline was a wonderful woman who loved her Lord, family, and many friends. She was loyal and giving. The family values she held are evident in the closeness of her family. Her presence on earth will be deeply missed. Love is eternal and this immense love will be our connection regardless of the distance. Pauline was welcomed to her eternal resting place and is now with her husband and the Lord.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 12:00 pm-1:45 pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, 2:00 pm at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka. A private Christian Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545; Hannah's House, 518 W. 4th St., Mishawaka, IN 46544; or Parrett Veterinary Clinic, 750 Columbus Dr., Plymouth, IN 46563.

To leave the family condolences, please visit: www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
