Christian de Paz
Gabriel
Feb. 23, 2020 - Feb. 23, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Christian de Paz Gabriel passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital.
Survivors include his parents, Leonarda Gabriel Garcia and Luis de Paz; sisters, Jocelyn, Emily and Kimberly; and brother, Luis.
There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020