Paz Gabriel Christian de Obituary
Christian de Paz

Gabriel

Feb. 23, 2020 - Feb. 23, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Christian de Paz Gabriel passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital.

Survivors include his parents, Leonarda Gabriel Garcia and Luis de Paz; sisters, Jocelyn, Emily and Kimberly; and brother, Luis.

There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020
