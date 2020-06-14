Peg Yoder
Peg Yoder

Nov. 14, 1923 - June 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Peggy B. Yoder, 96, of South Bend, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Center for Hospice. Her family would like to gratefully acknowledge with sincere & heartfelt thanks, the genuine care & kindness Peg and her family received from the hospitalists, nurses and rehab staff while on 6th floor at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center; Dr. Fayad, Dr. Salcedo, Dr. Phyu, and Dr. Standish were wonderful. Special thanks also to the nurses & staff at Holy Cross Rehab & Wellness, and everyone at the Center for Hospice. Each and every one of you were tremendous and very sincerely appreciated.

Peg was born in South Bend on November 14, 1923, the daughter of Lloyd & Bernice Busfield. She graduated from Central High School with the Class of ‘41; Peg retired from Bendix Corp. as Executive Secretary in the Engineering Dept. and was a member of the Bendix Salaried Retirement Club. Peg was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoyed playing golf, was a Notre Dame, Chicago Cubs and NASCAR fan, and spent her post-retirement travelling the world.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald K. Stonebraker in 1963 and second husband, Lester Yoder in 1978, as well as her brother, Richard Busfield and sisters, Helen Audra Wondergem, Ruth Smith, and Betty Flaherty. Peg is survived by her daughter, Carol Spradlin of Mishawaka; son, Robert (Joy) Stonebraker of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Tricia Klahr of Mishawaka and Tracy Pagano of Bradenton, FL; great-grandchildren, Alexa & Aniyah Klahr of Mishawaka; brother, Jack (Esther Mary) Busfield of LaPorte and several nieces & nephews. Private family services have been arranged through Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. with interment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Peg's Life will be held at a later date as conditions allow. The family's preferred memorial is the American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share a remembrance of Peg or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
