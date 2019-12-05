|
|
Peggy Adair Kelly
Makielski
July 13, 1926 - Dec. 2, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Peggy Adair Kelley Makielski, 93, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Mishawaka. Peggy was born July 13, 1926 in Leavenworth, Kansas to James E. and Margaret A. (Hull) Kelley.
After graduation from Leavenworth High School, Peggy served as an Army general's secretary at Fort Leavenworth where she met the love of her life, her “Bobby”, Robert A. Makielski. They were married June 4, 1947 and made Mishawaka their home. She was a loving wife and mother for the next 25 years at which time she became the office manager for Bob's dental practice.
Peggy spent countless hours volunteering and giving community service. But her strong faith and devotion to her family were most important to her.
She is survived by her five daughters, Connie (John) Long, Cindy Martz, Colette (David) Bent, Carol (Mark) Flora, and Cathy (Gene) Zehring, 14 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents and her husband.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 9 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation one and a half hour prior at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger. Monsignor William Schooler will officiate. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN.
The family would like to thank North Woods Village, assisted memory care residence in Mishawaka for their commitment to respect and quality of life and the wonderful care they gave to both Peggy and Bob in their last years.
The family request in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made in her name to Riley Children's Hospital, 30 S. Meridian St. #200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
To leave the family an on-line condolence or to share memories with the family, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019