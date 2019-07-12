Peggy Ann Collier Hostetler



Sept. 30, 1948 - July 8, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Peggy Ann Collier Hostetler, 70, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home.



A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison, IL; there will be no visitation. The Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison, IL is in charge of arrangements. A memorial has been established by the family.



Peggy was born September 30, 1948 in Morrison, IL to Leroy and Betty Ann (Starr) Collier. She was educated in the Morrison grade schools and attended Morrison High School. Peggy was a homemaker and a devoted mother. While living in Morrison, she attended the First Baptist Church. Peggy kept her faith in her Lord Jesus since childhood. She will be remembered for her enduring creativity and love for all of God's creatures. She enjoyed dancing, antiques, and jewelry. Peggy was known for her kind heart and deep love of her community, friends, and family. Her humor, spirited personality and heart will be missed beyond words.



Survivors include four daughters, Faith (John) Hiatt of Tequesta, FL, Shawn (Danny) of Jacksonville, FL, Dana (Chuck) Spencer of Augusta, GA, and Betty Ann (Jason) Miranda of Mount Vernon, OH; one son, Donald (Sheila) Hostetler of Plainfield, IL, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John Collier; and one granddaughter, Megan Hiatt.



Published in South Bend Tribune on July 12, 2019