Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Peggy Anne Brock


1939 - 2019
Peggy Anne Brock Obituary
Peggy Anne Brock

Jan. 17, 1939 - Sept. 29, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Peggy Anne Brock, 80, of Mishawaka, passed away on Sunday, September 29th in the Creekside Health and Rehabilitation Center of Mishawaka. Peggy was born in Indianapolis on January 17, 1939 to Maynard L. and Ruth E. (Peterson) Doolin. On June 28, 1963 she married Ernest P. Brock Sr., in Indianapolis. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1998. Peggy worked as a manager with food service at both the South Bend School Corporation and the University of Notre Dame. She and her husband were active with the American Legion, she sold Avon, enjoyed ceramics, and she was an avid bowler for many years. Her greatest joy came from being in the company of her family.

Peggy is survived by her children; Bobbi (Bob) Newkirk, Becky Tillberry, Rick Tillberry, Ernest P. Brock, Jr., and Amy (Bob) Brock Carr. She was the proud grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 10 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Peggy is also survived by her sisters, Penny Holden and Sally Foust. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 daughters, Debbie and Brenda Tillberry, a son David Brock, a sister Sharon Jordan, and a brother William Doolin.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 3rd from 3:00 until 7:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Peggy's life will be held at 7:00pm. As per her wishes cremation is to follow services.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
